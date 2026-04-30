New Red Card Rules Approved Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), has approved new disciplinary measures aimed at tackling misconduct and improving behaviour on the pitch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision was reached during a Special Meeting in Vancouver, Canada, where IFAB unanimously backed two proposals submitted by FIFA following extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the game.

One of the major changes targets players who cover their mouths during heated confrontations with opponents. Under the new amendment, competition organisers will have the discretion to instruct referees to issue a red card to players who engage in such conduct, a move aimed at discouraging inappropriate or concealed communication during disputes.

Another significant rule change addresses acts of protest against referees’ decisions. Players who leave the field of play in disagreement with a decision may now be shown a red card at the referee’s discretion. The rule also extends to team officials, who risk dismissal if they are found to have encouraged players to abandon the pitch.

In addition, teams that cause a match to be abandoned as a result of such protests will, in principle, forfeit the game.

The new measures are set to be implemented at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with all 48 participating teams expected to be formally briefed on the amendments in the coming weeks.