Chelsea’s Mudryk Takes Drugs Ban Fight To CAS

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has taken his fight against a Football Association drugs ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Ukraine international, 25, has not played for nearly 18 months after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” led to his provisional suspension in December 2024.

The FA charged Mudryk in June 2025 but has not disclosed whether the player has been issued with a full ban or if he is still serving a provisional suspension.

“CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA, filed on 25 February 2026,” the Switzerland-based court told BBC Sport.

“The parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled.”

The BBC understands Mudryk came into contact with the cardiovascular medication meldonium, which can increase respiratory capacity and stamina, while on duty with the Ukraine national team in October 2024.

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea for an initial €70m (£61m) in January 2023, has not played a competitive match since November 2024.

In his only public statement, when his provisional suspension began, Mudryk described his “complete shock” and said he had “never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules”.

Mudryk is being represented by Morgan Sports Law, the firm who worked with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba during his doping case while playing for Juventus, as well as boxer Tyson Fury and cyclist Chris Froome during their respective investigations.

He is understood to want to return to football this year and is keeping fit by training at non-league Uxbridge FC with a private coach, having hired goalkeepers to work with.

Chelsea declined to comment as they wait for the process to run its full course, while the FA and Mudryk’s lawyers have been contacted for further comment.