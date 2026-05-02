Air Sports Federation, Heritage Africa Launch Scenic Flights Over Accra

The Ghana Air Sports Federation, in collaboration with the Heritage Africa Foundation, has rolled out scenic air tours over Accra to promote the city’s history, culture and tourism potential.

The initiative, which features flights on Cessna 172 Skyhawk aircraft, offers a unique blend of aerial sightseeing and guided historical experiences.

Two packages are available. The Scenic Flight + Historic Tours option takes patrons over key landmarks in Accra while providing insight into the city’s heritage. The Scenic Tours + Educational Tours package, on the other hand, targets aviation enthusiasts with hands-on learning opportunities and exposure to the basics of flying.

Heritage Africa Foundation, led by Duke Amoah Amarh Kwantreng, is focused on preserving history, promoting authentic narratives and connecting generations through research and education.

The partnership is expected to enhance tourism and deepen public interest in both Ghana’s cultural heritage and the aviation sector.