National Day Of Mourning: NCCE Commiserates With, Government, Families Of The Eight Patriots

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed condolences to the government of Ghana and families of the eight victims who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The victims include Minister for Defence Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and three crew members: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mani-Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a statement, NCCE Chairperson Kathleen Addy noted that Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed had served as a volunteer with the Commission’s Northern Regional Office and as President of the University of Ghana Chapter of NCCE’s Civic Education Club.

“This tragic incident has plunged the nation into mourning and represents a monumental loss to our Republic. The Commission extends its heartfelt condolences to the entire nation, especially the President of the Republic of Ghana and the government, on the untimely demise of our patriots.

In this period of national sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are also with the bereaved families, whose hearts are heavy with grief. We pray for the souls of our patriots to rest in eternal peace, and may their sacrifice to our beloved country continue to inspire a deeper Sense of patriotism and civic responsibility among Ghanaians.” The statement read.

The Chairperson called on the nation to stand united in grief and to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the deceased patriots.