World Leaders, Others Sympathise With Nation

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of Kenya, William Ruto

A host of dignitaries and institutions have expressed condolences to the government and families of the two Ministers of State and six others who lost their lives in the tragic accident involving a military helicopter in a forest near Adansi Brofoyedru in the Ashanti Region.

The country was thrown into a state of mourning Wednesday morning, when the Ghana Air Force Z9 helicopter lost contact with radar and crashed into the mountainous area, killing all eight passengers on board.

On board were Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Also among the deceased were the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna; Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Samuel Sarpong; and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The aircrew – Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manean Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah – also perished in the crash.

J.A. Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor described the crash as a national tragedy, as he mourned the loss of dedicated public servants who perished while en route to perform their national duties.

“With all humility, I join the nation to mourn the shocking passing of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed,” he said.

He concluded his message by asking that God consoles the families of the deceased and Ghanaians as a whole.

“May God console the entire nation, especially the families of the deceased, the President of the Republic, and all Ghanaians,” he added.

Akufo-Addo

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a message on his social media handles, expressed “profound shock and sorrow” over the deaths.

He extended heartfelt condolences to President John Mahama, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the families of the victims, while recognising the bravery and dedication of the deceased Ghana Air Force personnel. He concluded his message with prayers for the departed.

“I have spoken and extended my deepest condolences to the President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and to Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC. I condole with our gallant men of the Ghana Airforce at this concerning time and salute their indispensable role in the public life of our country, and extend further my condolences to the bereaved families. May they find peaceful rest in the Bosom of the Almighty, until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again,” he stated.

The Bawumias

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, described the crash as “heart-wrenching” in a message shared on Facebook.

He conveyed his and Samira Bawumia’s condolences to President John Dramani Mahama and the grieving families, reflecting on the sacrifice of the fallen officials.

“The fallen men paid the ultimate price in the service of our motherland, leaving a shocked nation in pain,” he wrote.

He stated that he knew many of the victims and felt a deep sense of personal loss, adding that his wife, Samira, the entire Bawumia family, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have joined the nation in prayer, calling for strength and healing during this difficult time.

“Samira, I, the Bawumia family, and the NPP join the nation in mourning them. May the good Lord grant the bereaved families, the Government and people of Ghana strength and healing in this time of tragedy,” he stressed.

Diplomatic Community

The diplomatic community also joined in expressing its condolences to the people of Ghana and the families during this difficult time.

The Presidents of Nigeria, Kenya and Namibia, as well as the United States and German Embassy in Ghana, all extended their condolences to the Government and people of Ghana.

Nigeria

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in an official statement on X (Twitter) wrote: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother, President John Mahama, the Government, and the people of Ghana on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

“This is a deeply painful moment for our Ghanaian brothers and sisters. These men died in the line of duty serving their nation with honour and courage. Nigeria stands in full solidarity with Ghana during this time of mourning.”

Kenya

In a post on his official Facebook page yesterday, the President of Kenya, William Ruto, expressed Kenya’s solidarity with Ghana in this time of national mourning, writing, “We extend our condolences to H.E. President John Mahama, the Government, the people of Ghana, and the bereaved families following a tragic helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two ministers.”

He added that Kenyans stand in solidarity with Ghana in this trying times.

“We stand in solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss and offer our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Namibia

President of Namibia, Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on his part described the crash as a loss not only for Ghana but for the African continent, noting the significant contributions of the deceased to public service and Pan-African cooperation.

“The loss of these dedicated leaders is not only a tragedy for Ghana but for the African continent as a whole. Their untimely passing leaves a void in public service and leadership that will be deeply mourned,” she stated.

She reaffirmed Namibia’s lasting friendship with Ghana, established in shared histories of liberation and a mutual commitment to African unity.

“In this spirit of enduring friendship, we stand in unity with the people of Ghana as you mourn these great sons of your nation. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may the Government and people of Ghana find strength and comfort during this difficult time,” she added.

USA

Tammy Bruce, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, in a message which was reposted by the US Embassy in Ghana, expressed condolence to President Mahama, the Government and the people of Ghana for the tragic accident and loss of lives.

“We are united in prayer for the families of the victims and the people of Ghana,” she added.

Germany

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ghana also shared its solidarity message to the nation over the tragic incident, writing, “It is with deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathy that the German Embassy in Accra has learned of the tragic loss of lives in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.”

It stated that the Ministers involved have worked closely with the Embassy, adding that “Germany stands in grief and solidarity with the people of Ghana during this difficult time.”

Legal Fraternity

Back home, the Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, also joined a long list of individuals to extend his condolence to President Mahama, the bereaved families and the entire nation on the tragic accident.

“This heart-breaking tragedy has left our hearts heavy and our nation in mourning. The victims were not only public servants, but also patriots whose lives were dedicated to the service of our country,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie indicated in a statement issued by the Judicial Service.

He pointed out that the untimely passing of the victims, is not only a personal loss to their loved ones, but also a grievous blow to the country they so faithfully served.

“The Judiciary and the Judicial Service of Ghana, stand with the President, the Government and with every grieving family, as the nation comes to terms with this immense loss,” the statement said.

It further prayed that God grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and also grants strength, comfort and healing to all who are affected by this calamity.

“The Judiciary and the Judicial Service of Ghana, pray for all to forge ahead in national unity in the service of our dear country Ghana, as we mourn the tragic death of our dear fellow eight citizens. May their legacies of courage, selflessness and devotion to duty continue to inspire us all,” the statement added.

GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA), in a statement signed by its National President, Mrs. Efua Ghartey and National Secretary, Kwaku Gyau Baffour also expressed its “profound sorrow” following the tragic deaths of the eight individuals.

“We of the GBA extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the good people of Ghana, particularly to the families of these patriotic Ghanaians, who died in line of duty,” the statement said.

It added that “May the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, comfort the bereaved families. Our prayers are with the bereaved families.”

CIMG

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has also extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, who are currently enduring unimaginable grief and sorrow.

In a statement issued by its National President, Michael Abbiw, the government officials and crew members on board were described as fallen “heroic servants of the nation” who perished on a critical mission to combat illegal small-scale mining.

“Even in this moment of national mourning, we must celebrate their virtues and devotion to the ideals of integrity, service, and the progress of Ghana. CIMG takes this opportunity to commend the efforts of security personnel, emergency responders, and everyone who worked diligently to recover the remains of the deceased and ensure their dignified conveyance to the morgue,” part of the statement read.

Michael Abbiw further added that their commitment to duty, even in the face of overwhelming emotion, is deeply appreciated.

He called on journalists across media platforms, both traditional and digital, to exercise ethical judgment, sensitivity, and circumspection in their coverage, saying, “Let us honour the memory of the departed by treating this tragedy with dignity and respect. As we grieve, we shall also reflect on the mission they were undertaking, advancing responsible mining and environmental stewardship.”

Mr. Abbiw further stated that in their honour, CIMG reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety, transparency, and sustainability in public policy and national development.

Compiled By Gibril Abdul Razak, Prince Fiifi Yorke, Florence Asamoah Adom & Vera Owusu Sarpong