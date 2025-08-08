President Mahama Announces Final Burial Date For Helicopter Crash Victims

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced Friday, August 15, as the official date for the final funeral ceremony for the eight victims of the helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The victims include Minister for Defence Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and three crew members: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mani-Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Addressing the public, President Mahama announced that on Saturday, August 9, at 5:00 pm, the nation will gather at the forecourt of the State House for an Evening of Reflection and Memorial. Books of condolence will be opened from Sunday, August 10, to Thursday, August 14, 2025, at various ministries and institutions.

On Friday, August 15, an inter-denominational state funeral will be held for the eight heroes at the Black Star Square.

President Mahama extended condolences to the families, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the National Democratic Congress, urging them to find strength in the memory and legacy of the deceased.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke