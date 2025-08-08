National Tragedy: NYA Postpones Youth Festival 2025

CEO, NYA

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has postponed its much-anticipated National Youth Festival activities earmarked for the maiden edition of the event following the tragic loss of eight individuals, including two serving ministers and other prominent figures.

The deceased include Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. Also among the deceased were NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna (corrected from Mohammed Muniru), former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

CEO of NYA, Osman Abdulai Ayariga Esq., in a statement said in solidarity with the bereaved families, the Government, and all Ghanaians, the authority has postponed all activities slated for the National Youth Festival 2025, under the theme “Igniting Potential; Inspiring Change.”

“The NYA, in consultation with its stakeholders, will announce the new dates for the Youth Month activities. We urge all young Ghanaians and partners to join us in this period of reflection and solidarity. Let us draw strength from our shared values of resilience and unity as we navigate this difficult time together.”

The country was thrown into mourning yesterday, following the tragic crash of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter at a forest near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region. The helicopter, identified as a Ghana Air Force Z9 aircraft, departed Accra at 9:12 a.m. en route to Obuasi, where President John Mahama was expected to launch a Community Mining Programme.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke