Crashed Helicopter Black Box Found

The helicopter crash site

EXPERTS HAVE found the black box of the military helicopter which was involved in the crash which claimed eight lives at Sikaman Brofoyedru.

After nine hours of search, the team eventually found the black box in the thick forest of Sikaman Brofoyedru.

The experts, who were in possession of sophisticated gadgets, had started their search some few minutes after 9am yesterday, and the black box was said to have been found around 6pm.

The discovery of the black box of the helicopter would go a long way to help investigators to unearth what exactly caused the aircraft, which was heading towards Obuasi, to crash.

The black box would definitely record the communications and other important information that happened between the pilot and other crew members, minutes before the disaster.

In a related development, the members of the Fomena Traditional Council, made up of prominent chiefs, are planning to visit the accident scene to pour libation.

The traditional authorities, reports indicated, believe that the crashed helicopter, which claimed eight lives, had brought bad omen to the land, hence the need for cleansing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi