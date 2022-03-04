Ghanaian Music Producer Dies Of Kidney Failure

The Late Eyoh

Music producer, Eyoh Soundboy, has died after battling kidney problem for years.

The unfortunate incident occurred in his home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

His wife, Aisha Yussif who confirmed the sad news revealed that in his last days, he wept bitterly in front of his children and asked them to forgive him for his inability to take care of them due to his illness.

After he was diagnosed with the ailment, Eyo in July 2021 had reportedly been seeking GHS 91,807 for dialysis a year.

He couldn’t raise the amount and had to call on the public to support him. But it appeared the support he had from the public was not enough to keep him alive.

His death came as shock to those who didn’t know he was sick. Eyoh Soundboy left behind his bereaved wife, 3 children aged 8, 5 and 1.