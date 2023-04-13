Ghana’s Koranteng Receives Anti – Graft Award

Dr. Roger Koranteng

Dr. Roger Koranteng, Adviser and Head, Public Sector Governance, at the Commonwealth Secretariat, received the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award at the Themis Awards.

The Themis Anti Financial Crime Awards recognise those who are going above and beyond on their work combatting financial crime across the world.

Dr. Koranteng was recognised for his work spanning over 27 years where he has promoted and championed anti-corruption and financial crime work in the Commonwealth member countries as well as non-Commonwealth member states.

Receiving the award, Dr. Koranteng said:

“I am really honoured and deeply humbled for Themis to declare me a winner and to receive this prestigious fighting corruption award.

“Financial crime continues to be one of the greatest challenges of our time – a problem that threatens our very existence and the survival of our societies. It has been rightly described as a crime against humanity because of the implication on the lives and livelihood of all, especially the poorest and the vulnerable.

“This is why I have over the years trained and established, strengthened and managed anti-corruption institutions around the world in particularly the Commonwealth.”

He added: “I dedicate this award to the Heads and staff of anti-corruption agencies and integrity commissions within the Commonwealth.

“I also want to express my warmest appreciation to the Commonwealth Secretary General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, for supporting my anti-corruption work.

“This award will motivate me further in the fight against financial crime.”

Dr. Koranteng has delivered numerous international, regional, and in-country training programmes in over 50 countries around the world, in areas such as good governance, ethics, and anti-corruption.

During his tenure at the Secretariat, which spans more than a decade, Dr. Koranteng has been working on governance and corruption issues. And in that time, he established networks of anti-corruption agencies as well as regional training centres in Commonwealth Africa and the Caribbean that promote inter-agency collaboration and capacity-building, development of regional anti-corruption initiatives, and sharing of knowledge and best practices between countries.

In 2011, he led the Commonwealth Secretariat in establishing the Association of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa. In 2015, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

Image

In 2013, he established the Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Centre in Botswana. Similarly, in 2015, he partnered with the Grenada Integrity Commission to establish the Regional Training Centre of Excellence in Grenada for the Caribbean Region.

Since joining the Commonwealth Secretariat, Dr. Koranteng has organised and delivered numerous senior-level executive seminars and capacity-development training programmes in governance, management, and anti-corruption efforts in Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific.

He has also authored numerous research and publications. His latest publications are: ‘Tackling Corruption in Commonwealth Africa: The Case Studies of Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, and Lesotho’ and ‘Combatting Corruption in the Commonwealth Caribbean: The Case Studies of The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.’

He has won multiple awards for his work in the past.

In July 2022, during the Caribbean anti-corruption conference in St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Koranteng was presented with an award in recognition for his commitment and work in the fight against corruption across the Commonwealth.

Dr. Koranteng also won the 2018 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (Innovations).