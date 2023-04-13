DGN’s ‘Love Right’ Nominated For GFTC Awards

Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah

Couple’s game reality show “Love Right”, which aired on DGN, has grabbed its first award nomination after its launch last year.

Love Right is a couple game show designed to promote healthy relationships among married couples of varied age groups.

The reality show which is produced by Ayerkie Narnor, a producer and a creative director, has been nominated in the Best Reality Show of the Year category at the Ghana Film and Television Crew Awards 2023.

Hosted by Augustine Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah, the reality show is being used to educate viewers about healthy and lasting relationships.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, producer of Love Right, Ayerkie Narnor indicated that the reality show’s nomination came as good news to many of its viewers.

“With barely a year since we launched the reality show, we can all attest to the fact that the couple’s game show has brought a lot of smiles to homes, making it the leading and most watched content on our screens.

“This nomination signals Ghanaians support of our reality show. We are also poised to improve upon our maiden season as we prepare to launch the next season of the show.”

She urged Love Right enthusiasts to vote by dialing *800*456# code 83 or visiting https://t.co/7opzTvWREu to follow the voting process.

She said, “We are determined to make you happy with this upcoming season as our content lineup promises to be more fun than ever experienced.”

After 15 episodes of the reality show, Team Amity and Team Destiny emerged winners of the maiden season.

They were awarded an amount of GH¢30,000 and an all-expenses-paid romantic getaway trip kind courtesy Your Cruise People respectively.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke