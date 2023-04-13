‘Simply Irresistible’ Returns To Marina Mall

Comedian Kalybos (middle) with some party goers at ‘Simply Irresistible’

The only entertainment event for corporate executives in Ghana, ‘Simply Irresistible’, has finally returned after taking a short break.

Organisers of the event, A-Town Entertainment, announced its return with much excitement, promising to give matured patrons the best of entertainment every Friday evening from 7pm till 4am.

Simply Irresistible returns with performances from Liv North & The Soho Band, an all-girls band. There will also be performances from artistes, magicians, dancers and comedians at the opening of the event before the DJs take over to serve great tunes.

Prolific Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, says Simply Irresistible which returned last Friday, has moved from its original venue, the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, to Soho Bar and Restaurant at Marina Mall.

Simply Irresistible is a business event designed for metropolitan elites and mature ravers.

It is defined by eternal blissful moments and a profound self-awakening experience with a variety of music, drinks, and food.

Simply Irresistible is absolutely an event worth attending every Friday evening after a long week of work.