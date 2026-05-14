GHL Demands Apology From Rent Control

Frederick Opoku – Acting Rent Commissioner

The Ghana Hostels Limited (GHL) has called for an immediate apology from the Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, over his comments regarding rent charges at the Pentagon Hostel, University of Ghana, Legon campus.

In a statement dated May 13, 2026, the management of GHL stated that comments made by the Acting Rent Commissioner was without thorough investigation and has created a misleading impression about the hostel’s operations.

“The impression created that SSNIT is exploiting students is wholly inaccurate and without basis,” the statement added.

The company explained that it handles the day-to-day management, pricing structures, and tenancy arrangements independently although the facility is a Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) investment.

It stated that the comments made during the radio programme portrayed the institution as insensitive to the welfare of students and young people.

“While we respect the right of individuals and media platforms to express opinions on matters of public interest, it is equally important that such commentary is fair, factual, and balanced,” the statement said.

It further explained that a standard four-in-a-room at the old Pentagon Hostel cost GH¢7,392 per academic year per student, while rooms at the new Pentagon cost GH¢8,876 per academic year, stating that the figures translate into approximately GH¢821.33 and GH¢986.22 per month, respectively which includes water, electricity, and GH¢100 for Junior Common Room (JCR) dues.

It stated that the rates are competitive and comparatively lower than those charged by several private hostels around the University of Ghana enclave.

GHL also addressed claims regarding an alleged GH¢28,000 hostel fee, stating that no such amount exists within its standard pricing structure.

The company explained that a limited number of premium rooms fitted with extra amenities such as air conditioning and queen-size beds are available as optional accommodation choices and constitute less than five per cent of rooms at the hostel.

According to management, standard four-in-one rooms make up more than 65 per cent of the hostel’s total rooms, while two-in-one rooms account for about 30%.

The statement further clarified that all charges are based on the full academic year and not per semester, as allegedly suggested during the radio discussion.

By Florence Asamoah Adom