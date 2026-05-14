SHC MD Seeks Collaboration To Tackle Housing Deficit

John Sheriff Bawah speaking at the ceremony

Managing Director of the State Housing Company (SHC), John Sheriff Bawah, has called for private sector support to boost housing delivery across the country and help the government tackle Ghana’s estimated housing deficit of 1.8 million units.

Mr. Bawah, who made the call during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Green City Project at Dedesua in the Ashanti Region, said such collaboration with the private sector would reduce construction costs and make home ownership more affordable for Ghanaians.

He stated that decent and affordable housing remains critical to building a thriving and productive economy and, therefore, reaffirmed government’s commitment to complete all inherited projects.

He revealed that about 300 housing units in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi are scheduled for completion before the end of the year, adding that the company has initiated urban redevelopment projects in the Kaneshie and Adenta Estates, with similar projects expected to commence soon at Effiakuma in Takoradi and Kanda in Accra.

The redevelopment projects, he said, form part of government’s broader vision of repurposing ageing government estates to increase housing stock in rapidly growing urban centres.

He said, “Under the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, SHC is also participating in the Greenville District Housing Project, where 40 housing units with supporting infrastructure are being constructed in the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region.”

Mr. Bawah added that preparations are also underway to complete government affordable housing projects in Koforidua, with similar interventions expected later in Wa and Tamale.

He said SHC is also working on seven regional office buildings for the Ghana Immigration Service in Tamale, Damongo, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Tema, Sunyani and Kumasi, while also constructing residential apartment buildings for the service in Tamale and Takoradi.

Speaking on the Green City Project, Mr. Bawah described it as a transformative housing development designed to complement the lush environment of the Ashanti Region. The 200-acre project will feature 2, 3 and 4-bedroom detached homes, semi-detached houses, apartments, recreational facilities, commercial spaces and event grounds.

A total of 1,067 residential units are expected to be delivered within five years, with Phase One comprising 214 two and three-bedroom detached homes scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.

He further expressed appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the chiefs and people of Dedesua and Asanteman for welcoming the project, while assuring residents that SHC would engage the community throughout the development process.

Mr. Bawah also commended the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources for its guidance and support towards ensuring state-owned enterprises deliver greater value to the people of Ghana.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah