Top International Engineering Pledges To Speed Up Enchi–Elubo Road Project

Work in progress on the Enchi–Elubo Road

Top International Engineering (GH) Limited says it is committed to accelerating work on the Enchi–Elubo Road project following concerns raised by Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza, over the pace of construction.

In a statement, the contractor said it “acknowledges the concerns raised” by the minister and appreciates the oversight from the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority.

The company added that it is fully willing to cooperate with the minister and relevant authorities to address the issues and discuss measures to speed up progress on site.

Top International Engineering described the Enchi–Elubo corridor as strategically important for economic activity, regional trade, and the movement of people and goods in the Western Region and beyond.

It said management remains committed to delivering quality work in line with contractual obligations.

The firm also highlighted its record in the region, noting that it constructed the 56km Asankragwa-Enchi Highway more than 15 years ago, which it says continues to serve the public without major quality issues.

The company said it acknowledges support extended through mobilisation arrangements and will work with the ministry, the Ghana Highways Authority, consultants, local authorities, and community stakeholders to improve timelines and efficiency.

It confirmed it will honour a directive to appear before the Ghana Highways Authority and expects constructive engagements to strengthen coordination and facilitate completion of the project.

The Enchi–Elubo Road is a key link in Ghana’s western corridor. No new timeline for completion was given in the statement.

A Daily Guide Report