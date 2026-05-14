Ghana’s Legal Education Reform – A Breakthrough Forged Through Sacrifice

The Writer

The President, John Dramani Mahama, on Monday, May 12, 2026, assented to the recently passed Legal Education Bill into law. This obviously marks a significant step towards reforming legal education and expanding access to aspiring lawyers. Yet, beyond the legislative victory lies a deeper truth: no meaningful freedom or progress is ever achieved without the sacrifices and dedication of selfless individuals.

For years, concerns about limited access to legal education in Ghana sparked debate among students, educators and policymakers. Many qualified candidates were denied the opportunity to pursue professional legal training due to structural constraints. The new Act represents not just policy reform, but the culmination of persistent advocacy, courage and commitment from individuals who chose to challenge the status quo for the greater good.

One of the most defining moments in this struggle occurred on 7th October 2019, when law students embarked on a peaceful demonstration to demand fairness and reform. What began as a lawful expression of concern was met with force, police brutality, arrests, the firing of rubber bullets and the use of water cannons. Images and accounts from that day revealed the heavy price some were willing to pay simply to be heard. Yet, even in the face of intimidation, the resolve of these students did not waver.

History consistently reminds us that progress is never accidental. It is built on the shoulders of people who are willing to endure setbacks, criticism and even physical harm.

In the case of Ghana’s legal education reform, students raised their voices, legal practitioners pushed for fairness and leaders eventually took bold steps to enact change. These efforts were not driven by personal gain, but by a shared vision of a more inclusive and just system.

Selflessness is often the unseen force behind transformation. Those who stood firm during moments of adversity, especially during the events of October 2019, may not have known when change would come, but they persisted nonetheless. Their sacrifices have now paved the way for future generations of students who will have a fairer chance to pursue legal careers and contribute meaningfully to society.

As Ghana embarks on implementing this new legal framework, it is important to recognize and honour the spirit of sacrifice that made it possible. True progress is sustained not only by laws and institutions, but by the continued willingness of individuals to put collective interest above personal comfort.

In the end, the passage of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170) is more than a policy achievement, it is a testament to the enduring principle that freedom and progress are earned through the selfless efforts and sometimes the painful sacrifices of committed people.

Indeed, posterity would be kind to the President and his cabinet, the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic A. Ayine and his Deputy, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, the Parliament of Ghana, and the many scholars and citizens like Prof. Kwaku Asare (a.k.a. Prof. Kwaku Azar), Kofi Bentle, Esq who championed and sustained the call for this reform. The future generation of lawyers are grateful for this bold reform which is certainly, a game-changer and forward looking.

May this change work for the utmost benefit of all Ghanaians and the legal fraternity of Ghana!

By: Gift E. Kofi Tsamah, Esq.