GLICO General Unveils GH¢15m Insurance Cover For Black Stars

Prosper Harrison Addo (R) receiving the insurance cover

GLICO General Insurance Limited has reinforced its support for Ghanaian sports by presenting a GH¢15 million Personal Accident Insurance Cover and cash support package to the Black Stars and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The gesture comes as Ghana’s senior national team steps up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting GLICO General’s commitment to protecting athletes and officials representing the country on the international stage.

The package was presented by the company’s Managing Director, A. Achampong-Kyei, alongside Chief Business Development Officer Angela Asante. Receiving the support on behalf of the GFA was General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

Speaking at the presentation, Achampong-Kyei stressed the importance of providing security and peace of mind for the national team as they prepare for the global tournament.

“As our national team prepares to compete on the world stage, it is important that they do so with the confidence that they are protected. Insurance is not only about responding to unforeseen events; it is about providing peace of mind and enabling individuals to perform at their very best,” he said.

He added that the initiative forms part of the company’s broader mission to increase insurance awareness and encourage Ghanaians to embrace insurance as a key tool for personal and financial protection.

GLICO General also used the occasion to urge fans planning to travel to support the Black Stars at the World Cup to secure comprehensive travel insurance to guard against medical emergencies, travel disruptions and other unexpected challenges.

As Ghana looks ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, GLICO General joined the nation in wishing the Black Stars, their coaches and support staff success on the road to football’s biggest stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford