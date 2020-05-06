Gold Fields Confirm Covid-19 Case

A worker of one of the mining contractors of Gold Fields Ghana, a gold mining company in the Western Region, has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).



He has subsequently been isolated and is being treated.



Meanwhile his wife, who also tested positive, has also been isolated for treatment.

The couple is reported to be in a stable condition.



A press release issued by Gold Fields Ghana which confirmed the case said the company received the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on May 3, 2020.



“Following confirmation of the case, Gold Fields and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Covid-19 rapid response team began aggressive contact tracing among the workforce and within the mine host communities”, the release said.



It said samples for the test of other colleagues who have been identified through the ongoing contact tracing exercise had been taken and that the employees were also undergoing self-isolation for 14 days.



“We have also tracked the employee’s movement over the past few weeks, and together with the municipal team are tracing other people with whom he may have come into contact within the Tarkwa community”, the statement added.



It assured the employees of the company, members of its host communities and the public that Gold Fields was on high alert.



“We have activated our Covid-19 emergency response protocols to contain the spread of the virus at our operations and within our host communities”, it said.



The media release stressed however, that production at the mine had not been affected.



“We will continue to prioritise the health and safety of our employees and the communities hosting our operations”, the statement said.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi