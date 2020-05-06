Africa Records 49,867 Covid-19 Cases

Africa has recorded 1,267 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), increasing the case count to 49,867 as at May 6.

According to data released by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC), deaths related to Covid-19 in Africa have also risen by 36 bringing the toll to 1,972.

The cumulative Case Fatality Rate (CFR), the CDC says stands at 3.95 per cent.

The number of people recovering from the Covid-19 infection has also climbed in several nations as 565 new recoveries are recorded.

Now, Africa has a total of 16,549 recorded recoveries from Covid-19.

So far, 53 out of the 55 countries in the region have recorded cases of Covid-19.

Globally, more than 3.65 million cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the world’s hardest-hit areas.

Nearly 1.2 million people have recovered, but the virus has claimed more than 256,000 lives, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri