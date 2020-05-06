Naa Ashorkor Loses Job At Joy FM

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Radio & TV personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, has lost her job at Multimedia Group, three years after joining the media organisation.

She announced this on Wednesday to her teeming followers on Instagram, suggesting COVID-19 pandemic constraint on companies was the reason.

“I have got good news and bad news everyone! With immediate effect as of yesterday, my now former employers, Multimedia Group, terminated my appointment. That’s the bad news,” she revealed.

“Now for the good news, such situations only give my God the opportunity to show up. It’s not an easy time to be out of a regular and steady income. We are not in normal times, but hey, I would like to use this opportunity to encourage everyone who has lost their job or income during these difficult times to not to lose hope. Hope is an amazing thing that gives us the ability to stand and trust God in such difficult circumstances. Don’t lose hope,” she added.

The termination of her appointment comes less than a week after she and Jay Foley hosted 3Music Awards, a programme which partnered with some of Multimedia’s platforms. Her exit came as a surprise to many media followers.

Naa Ashorkor was the host of Single & Sassy and Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM.

She joined Multimedia in 2017.

Prior to joining Multimedia, she worked at Starr FM where she hosted The Zone and also at GHOne TV as the host of Tales From The Powder Room at a point.

By Francis Addo