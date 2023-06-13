Goldstar Air To Provide Direct Flights From Kumasi lnternational Airport To European Destinations

Wholly owned Ghanaian airline, Goldstar Air (Wings of Ghana), is ready to provide modern technology-driven training and air service in support of the government’s agenda to make Ghana the aviation hub in West Africa.

The airline is looking forward to offering direct flights from Kumasi International Airport initially to six European destinations, namely London, Rome, Milan, Hamburg, Madrid, and Dusseldorf, and twelve destinations from Accra (Kotoka International Airport), namely Washington, Lagos, London, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Dubai, Guangzhou, Rhode Island, Dakar, Banjul, Conakry, and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.

Goldstar Air will also promote the rich culture of the Ashanti Kingdom, made-in-Ghana products, foods, movies, music, and announcements in local languages as well as tourist sites on board our aircraft.

Jobs such as pilots, ground service crew, service persons in maintenance, cabin crew, counter agents, travel agents, tour operators, country managers, station managers, accountants, flight dispatch, drivers, marketing personnel, air marshals, cargo agents, catering services, hotel accommodations, and fuel suppliers are some of the jobs available for the youth in Ashanti Region.