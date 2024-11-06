Government Absorbs Daboya School

On right is Alhaji Alhaji Sey, MP Daboya, middle Alhaji Sura’s Ibrahim, founder of the school, and on the left Alhaji Iddirisu Kalmona the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP

The Savannah College of Education has been absorbed into the mainstream public education system.

A Memorandum of Understanding to that effect was signed between a representative of the government and the owner of the school in Daboya recently.

The journey of the school originated from the time Suraz Ibrahim, a son of Daboya resident in the US donated an amount of $10,000 towards the construction of a senior high school.

The decision at the time was informed by the fact that parents were unable to meet the cost of having their wards attend school outside the district.

At the time of its establishment, the relief to parents could only be imagined.