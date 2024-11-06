Otto Addo Set To Name Squad… For Angola, Niger Clashes

Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, is set to unveil his squad for the final two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this week.

Facing a high-stakes situation, the Black Stars need nothing short of two victories to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive. Ghana’s last two Group F clashes are against Angola on November 15 and Niger on November 18.

The Black Stars’ journey through the qualifiers has been disappointing so far. After four matches, they sit with just two points, having drawn two games and suffered two losses. With only these last two fixtures remaining, Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco are now hanging by a thread. To secure a spot, the team must win both games and rely on Sudan losing both of its final matches.

Coach Addo is expected to announce a 25-man squad on Friday, November 8. While his selection will likely include key regulars, there is speculation that a few standout local players could also receive call-ups to add fresh energy and depth to the team.

With both games potentially changing the Black Stars’ AFCON future, all eyes will be on Otto Addo’s selections and the team’s performance in these decisive matches.