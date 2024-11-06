Cybersecurity Feather For Ursula

President Akufo-Addo presenting the award to the minister

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was honoured at this year’s Cybersecurity Awards Night for her exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to cybersecurity and digital transformation in Ghana.

The awards, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel last Friday, recognised her leadership in championing robust cybersecurity frameworks, raising awareness about digital safety, and driving initiatives that enhance online security for individuals and businesses across the country.

Under her guidance, Ghana has made significant strides in cybersecurity, including the development of the Cybersecurity Act, which provides a comprehensive framework for protecting digital infrastructure. Her efforts have been pivotal in positioning Ghana as a regional leader in cybersecurity, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to safe, secure, and resilient digital spaces.

In her acceptance speech for the Exemplary Leadership Award, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful reaffirmed her dedication to advancing digital security and fostering a culture of safety in Ghana’s online landscape.

This recognition celebrates her unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s digital future.