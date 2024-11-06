Napo Slams NDC Azorka Boys Project

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has criticised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for attempting to launch a vigilante group in Kumasi.

He described the attempt as a slap on the face of Ghanaians, the scheduled date for the launch coinciding with the launch of a National Peace Campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

Dr. Prempeh, who was speaking at a community engagement in Duadaso, in the Jaman North Constituency of the Bono Region, on Monday, November 4, 2024, as part of his campaign tours, did not mince words in condemning the conduct of the NDC, and urged Ghanaians to vote wisely for a political party that values peace.

“Whilst Political Leaders and Eminent Christian and Muslim Clergy were all in Accra yesterday [Sunday] launching the National Peace Campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, our opponents [the NDC] were in Kumasi on the same day launching a lawless Vigilante Group to cause mayhem during the elections. Vote wisely,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh, however, expressed no surprise at the conduct of the NDC last Sunday. According to him, “the NDC does not care about development and the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian. They only want your vote, and if that means plunging this country into civil war so that they can win elections, they wouldn’t mind,” he noted.

Napo, as he is affectionately called, buttressed his point by citing the launch by the NDC, of a vigilante group, called, “Ashanti Region Azorka Boys” ahead of the 2024 elections despite the passage of the anti-vigilante law, proscribing all vigilante groups and recommending severe punishment for law-breakers.

Napo also cited the statement by the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama, whom he said, is on record as boasting about the revolutionary root of the NDC and claiming that when it came to unleashing violence, no political party could match them [the NDC]. He assured John Mahama that the NPP is a peace-loving party and so, will not compete with the NDC on violence, but on ideas.

The running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was accompanied on his campaign tours of the Jaman North and South Constituencies of the Bono Region by Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tua Yeboah, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene and the Bono Regional Chairman of the Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye.