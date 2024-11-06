Semenyo Seeks God

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international and AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo, is embracing a new personal journey alongside his thriving football career, a deeper exploration of his faith.

The 23-year-old, who has been making headlines for his impressive performances in the Premier League, recently opened up about his desire to learn more about God and the role faith plays in his life, both on and off the pitch.

“I want to learn more about God and what he’s done in my life,” Semenyo told Football Focus, highlighting that his faith journey is one inspired by family.

Reflecting on his upbringing, he recalled how his parents’ church-going habits sometimes meant sacrificing Sunday game time, a memory that now resonates with him as he makes time for his spiritual growth.

Off the field, Semenyo’s days are a mix of Bible study, bonding with teammates, and spending time with his 10-month-old dog, Bailey.

He’s even part of Bournemouth’s “coffee club,” where players relax and catch up, adding a balance of camaraderie and mindfulness to his life.

This faith-driven mindset aligns with the focus he brings to his football career, particularly his commitment to the Ghana national team.

In the interview, Antoine Semenyo described his first call-up to the Black Stars as a “dream come true,” an honour that brought his family to tears. His pride in wearing the Ghanaian colours is palpable.

“It’s an honour to play for Ghana,” he said.