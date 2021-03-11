Govt Mobilising $2bn To Develop Railways

President Akufo-Addo

GOVERNMENT HAS announced it is mobilising some two billion dollars towards the development of railway infrastructure and services.

President Akufo-Addo, who made this known in his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Tuesday in Parliament, said his administration had rehabilitated a section of the narrow-gauge Western line from Kojokrom to Tarkwa through Nsuta to facilitate the haulage of manganese from Nsuta to the Takoradi Port, and also to provide a passenger rail service along the corridor.

“The construction of a new standard gauge line from Kojokrom through Eshiem to Manso is ongoing. A €500 million contract has been signed for the construction of a standard gauge railway line from Manso to Huni Valley, a contract which includes the conversion of the narrow-gauge tracks between Takoradi and Sekondi to standard gauge, and the development of standard gauge tracks from the Takoradi station to the Takoradi Port for efficient and effective access for cargo handling.

According to him, the development of the project will result in the construction of 102km of rail tracks between the Port of Takoradi and Huni Valley. Contracts for standard gauge railway lines from Kumasi to Kaase, Kaase to Eduadin, Eduadin to Obuasi, Eduadin to Ejisu with a linkage to the Boankra Inland Port, Manso to Dunkwa, have all been signed.

He added that the Tema to Mpakadan rail project was currently about 80% complete, with the rehabilitation of the Railway Training School and two location workshops being completed.

“The Ghana School of Railways and Infrastructure Development, a school under the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, has matriculated its first batch of students, and will begin awarding certificates and diplomas in engineering and other related courses,” he noted.

Boankra

“Another important infrastructural development is the construction of the Boankra Inland Port, which will transform totally inland trade, and ease the movement of goods and services, especially for traders as well as our land-locked neighbours. The Korean contractors are due to start work any moment from now,” the President indicated.

Affordable Housing

He said, “Under housing, the Government of Ghana Affordable Housing Programme, which seeks to increase access to safe, secure, adequate and affordable housing units across the country, is continuing in earnest. Thus far, one 1,464 housing units in Borteyman, 1,027 in Asokore Mampong and 312 housing projects have been completed in Kpone. The Koforidua, Tamale and Wa Housing Projects have been handed over to the State Housing Company Ltd for completion.”

BY Samuel Boadi