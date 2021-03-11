You Can’t Stand What You Dished Out To Meghan – Beyoncé’s Mom Slams Piers Morgan

Tina Lawson and Piers Morgan

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, has called out Piers Morgan for bullying Meghan Markle.

Tina Lawson shared a video of Good Morning Britain show on her Instagram page showing Piers walking off the set while his co-host called him out for his criticism of Meghan.

In the video, one of the presenters reprimanded Piers for always tackling Meghan Markle at every chance he gets.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina, on her Instagram page, said Piers who loves to drag Meghan Markle can’t stand being dragged by someone else.

She also called him out for not caring about Meghan’s son, Archie, while criticising his mother and her situation.

Her post read: “So Piers Morgan stormed off because he can dish it out but he cannot take it.

“Is he five years old or what! No concern for Archie whatsoever! Looks to me like he’s saying how dare this black man reprimand me on national television.

“Only I can do that, I can drag Meghan but you cannot call me out!”

According to her, Morgan has always “felt superior White and British with his White privilege” but ended up showing the world his true colour.

“He is showing his true colours literally!

“They better not come for Alex for telling the truth,” her post added.

Other Hollywood celebrities including actress Taraji P Henson sided with her.

Recall that Morgan had described the interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah as a betrayal and shame to the royal family.

He also rebuffed Meghan’s claims of racism and attempt to commit suicide.