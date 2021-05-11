Govt Tackling Examination Fraud

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The government has initiated moves to bring to an end the perennial examination malpractices in the country.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, who gave this hint, explained that the new approach involves the serialisation of the same examination questions such that different students in the same exams hall might have ten different versions of the same paper, making it very difficult to cheat.

“The new strategy, which is an initiative of the Akufo-Addo-led government through my ministry in collaboration with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), would start with this year’s edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE),” he said.

Dr. Adutwum made the announcement when he met the Anglican Bishops Conference in Accra on Thursday.

He said the measure would be extended to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) after few trials.

The meeting created a platform for the minister to lay bare the government’s plans for the education sector before the bishops and also listen to the Anglican Church on how they could contribute towards the attainment of the education transformation agenda.

The minister, who is also the NPP MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, lauded the Anglican Church for its role and support toward education development.

“My ministry is ready to collaborate with all faith-based organisations in the country to help push for the development of the nation’s economy through education,” he assured, and urged parents to develop interest in the education of their children by paying regular visit to the schools and appreciate the work of teachers who were at the centre of the training of their children.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, said the government was making laudable effort to turn the fortunes of education around, and added that the church is prepared to collaborate with the government to improve the development of education.

“The Anglican Church has large acreage of land across the country ready to be released to the government to support the nation’s development agenda,” he said, and appealed to the minister to look at the relationship between the various agencies under his ministry and education managers of faith-based organisations to ensure that all stakeholders contributed their quota effectively for the good of all.