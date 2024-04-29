GPRTU Implements 20% Transport Fare Hike, Amidst Rising Fuel Prices

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has begun charging new transport fares as proposed earlier this month.

On April 10, 2024, GPRTU proposed a 20% increase in transport fares and began discussions with the Transport Ministry for implementation.

The proposed fare hike comes in response to the rise in fuel prices, as stated by the Concerned Drivers Association and the Transport Operators of Ghana.

In the course of the meeting, some drivers threatened to begin charging new fares, but the ministry and GPRTU urged drivers to be calm until the outcome of the meeting.

However, after weeks of discussions, GPRTU and other transport associations have begun charging the new fares despite the absent of official statement from the Ministry of Transport.

Confirming the new development, the GPRTU Mim branch secretary, James Ahotor, in an interview said the directive to increase fares by 20% was communicated from the national level down to the district branches. “Drivers are being instructed to adhere strictly to the approved fare increment and avoid charging fares beyond the stipulated 20%,” Mr. Ahotor said.

He emphasized that any unauthorized fare hikes would not be tolerated, and there is a dedicated task force in place to monitor and penalize drivers who flout these regulations. Furthermore, Mr. Ahotor urged the general public to cooperate with drivers and pay the new fares as per the 20% increment.

By Vincent Kubi