BoG Lauds National Banking College For Invaluable Contribution To Financial Sector

Dr. Opoku-Afari

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has praised the invaluable contribution of the National Banking College (NBC) to the training of human resources in the financial sector.

The NBC was established on April 9, 1994, by the BoG under the governorship of the late Dr. Godfred Agama, with support from the Ministry of Finance.

The college was set up as an autonomous, non-profit-making institution, tasked with developing training programs for bankers at the professional and managerial levels.

Today, the NBC runs 165 courses and has trained thousands of banking and non-banking professionals in the country.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the BoG governor at the 30th anniversary celebration of the NBC in Accra on Friday (April 26), the first deputy governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, commended the stakeholders and staff for their unwavering support to the college since its establishment.

“The governing council, together with the various management teams, has selflessly managed affairs at the college in line with best practices and ensured its continued growth and relevance in the industry,” Dr. Opoku-Afari said.

He noted that the NBC has navigated through various economic landscapes and regional and global transformations to become stronger and more impactful, and that its continued success attests to its resilience and dedication.

“More recently, issues that emerged from the banking sector clean-up exercise necessitated a review of NBC’s strategies to actualize its vision of becoming a world-class institution, delivering effective training in banking and finance, and thus playing a leading role in the capacity building of employees in the financial sector,” Opoku-Afari added.

The BoG’s recognition of the NBC’s invaluable contribution to the training and development of human resources in Ghana’s financial sector underscores the college’s vital role in shaping the industry’s future.

By Vincent Kubi