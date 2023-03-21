Grace Gift Herbal Picks Top Award

Dr. Grace Boadu receiving her award from the Deputy Health Minister, Alhaji Mahama Asei

GRACE GIFT Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services has been honoured for their significant and outstanding roles in the promotion of healthcare delivery through herbal medicine in the country.

The popular herbal clinic has been adjudged as the ‘Best Outstanding Herbal Centre of the Year’ in recognition of their hard work and tireless efforts to help improve health outcomes.

The enviable award was presented to Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services during the 6th West African Traditional and Alternative Medicals Awards, held in Accra.

Organised by the West Africa Herbal and Alternative Medicine, a plaque was presented to Dr. Grace Boadu, CEO of Grace Gift Herbal and Laboratory Services.

The plaque was accompanied by a citation, which highlighted and explained the significant roles that Grace Gift Herbal and Laboratory Services continues to play in the herbal sector.

The citation read: “6th West African Traditional and Alternative Medicals Award. Citation in Honour of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

“After a careful background check, we honour you The Most Outstanding Herbal Clinic of the Year for the 6th edition of this year’s West African Traditional and Alternative Medicals Award. Ayekoo.”

Significantly, Dr. Grace Boadu was given a standing ovation when she was called to the podium to pick the award during the ceremony, which was held at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra.

Founded 11 years ago with branches in Kumasi and Accra, Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services has become a household name in the country in the herbal sector, as it has received several awards.

The programme was graced by the crème-de-la-crème in the herbal medicine industry in the country. The annual awards are used to honour excellence in the herbal medicine industry.

Dr. Grace Boadu, who was extremely excited over the award, thanked God for being the strong pillar behind her clinic and said the award would motivate her to even work harder than before.

She also commended the staff and patrons of her herbal clinic for their unflinching support, stressing that she wouldn’t have reached her current status without their support.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi