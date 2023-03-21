Bawumia Saves Kejetia Traders …Closed Market Opens Today

THE KEJETIA Market in Kumasi, which was closed to traders and patrons due to a fire outbreak, will officially be opened for business today.

This follows the last minute intervention of the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, who visited the market yesterday to inspect the extent of damage.

The fire outbreak damaged about 50 shops and as a result, managers of the facility, the city authorities and the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), decided to close the market.

There was anger among the traders, who argued that the continuous closure of the market would have adverse effects on their businesses and their pockets.

But during the visit, Dr. Bawumia met the various stakeholders, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and announced that the market would be opened today.

Meanwhile, parts of the market affected by the fire would remain closed until rehabilitation works are completed.

Dr. Bawumia, who seemed concerned about the traders, said he hoped the opening of the market would help improve the financial state of the traders at Kejetia Market.

Cause Of Fire

The Vice President also said he has been informed that the inferno was sparked by a gas which was used to cook food by a trader.

He, therefore, debunked reports that an electrical fault may have sparked the fire.

Show Of Support

On behalf of the government, he appealed to the affected traders to take heart as they face the difficulty, urging them that the state was behind them.

He said the government would think about what they could do to help the affected traders.

Meter Issues

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was with Dr. Bawumia, said the perennial meter problems at the market would be resolved soon.

According to him, efforts would be made to ensure that each shop had its own meter, for peace to prevail in the market.