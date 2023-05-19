Hajia4Reall’s Social & Business Associates To Be Investigated

All persons within the social and business circles of Mona Faiz Montrage, otherwise known as Hajia4Reall are of interest in the socialite’s ongoing fraud case.

This was disclosed by the Financial Intelligence Centre(FIC) in Ghana. The FIC is the National Centre for the Receipt and Analysis of suspicious transaction reports and other information relevant to predicate offences of Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing (ML/TF&P) and disseminating actionable intelligence to competent authorities.

Hajia4Reall is currently facing charges of fraud in a $2 million romance scam case in the United States of America after she was extradited from the United Kingdom where she was arrested on November 10, 2023.

Deputy Manager at the FIC, Shaun Henry Osei in an interview on Starr FM on Thursday indicated that his agency is collaborating with INTERPOL and the FBI to investigate all persons found in Hajia4Reall’s circles.

“Obviously she’s not going to be working alone, she’s going to be working in a network. The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to be able to find out who her greater network is and obviously, if you find her greater network, by instinct you will want to look at those people because then they become persons of interest.

The FIC is also asking the public to report suspicious wealth activities to the relevant authorities because such undertakings are often linked to terrorist activities,” Shaun said.

“You can report to the FIC for starters. We receive reports from accountable institutions, from individuals so you can make a report and send it via mail and you can even bring it personally. Some of these young guys we see, I know most have been attributed to fraud but some are into very legitimate business. They are into forex trade and other business… Forex trade, I’m not certain what the law says on it, but what I can say is that when it comes to crypto and other things I think as a country we don’t yet have a definitive position on that per what the Bank of Ghana is saying and usually when there’s space like that people are likely to explore.”