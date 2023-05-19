Presidential Aspirant Joe Ghartey Storms Kumawu

On Monday May 15th 2023, former Attorney General and NPP Presidential Aspirant, Joe Ghartey, joined the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party in their one month massive campaign for the parliamentary by-election in Kumawu Constituency.

The 2024 Presidential Hopeful was led by the NPP Ashanti Regional Deputy Organiser, Atta Sarpong.

Mr Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, was joined by the NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, the Suame Constituency Chairman, Count Abban, the Tafo Constituency Chairman, Kwadwo Okyere Gyimah and the Effiduase Constituency Chairmam, Yeaboah and other constituency, polling station officers and party functionaries. The team visited Oyoko, a community in Kumawu Constituency to hold a town hall meeting with Party faithful.

The former Railways Minister encouraged the group, who were mainly young ladies, to be committed to the Party and do their bit to ensure that NPP wins the by-election.

A by-election is slated to take place at Kumawu Constituency following the demise of Phillip Basoah, the MP for the Constituency.

The five times Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey said he was so encouraged by the group that he decided to make a donation to the Oyoko Youth wing.

He charged them to work and vote for the party’s candidate.

“We have come far as a nation”, he said, and it is clear that the policies of the NPP such as the Free SHS are creating opportunities for all.

Prior to that Joe Ghartey has visited the mother and family of his colleague, Phillip Boasoh to express his condolences.

He told the gathering that Mr Basoah was a gentleman who always maintained his cool regardless of the challenges.

Joe Ghartey was joined at the family house of Mr Basoah by the Parliamentary Candidate Mr Anim.

Joe Ghartey made a donation to him to assist in his campaign

Joe Ghartey was led by Nana Agyapong Ntra Sompahene of Effiduase Ekuose Bomeng in Ashanti.