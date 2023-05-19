Police Decentralise Criminal Clearance Service

In a move aimed at improving the delivery of policing services to the public, the Ghana Police Service has decentralised criminal clearance services across the country.

The service was previously available exclusively at the CID Headquarters in Accra, forcing individuals and organisations to travel long distances for this essential service.

Effective from Monday, May 22, 2023, persons seeking criminal clearance can now do so in any of the 25 Police regions across the country.

This decentralisation is the first step towards a full automation process and is expected to make the service more accessible and convenient for individuals across the country.

Apart from easing the burden on travellers who have to travel to Accra, it will also bring another policing service closer to the doorstep of the public.

The Ghana Police Service has 25 Police Regional Commands across the country where the criminal clearance service can now be accessed.

These commands are spread across the country with facilities in places such as Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, Kumasi, Tamale, and Wa, among others. Additionally, the Accra-Nima Police Station has also been included in the list.

The move is part of the Ghana Police Service’s transformational agenda to become the best institution in the country and a reference point for Africa and beyond.

The public is urged to support the police in their effort to enhance service delivery across the country.

By Vincent Kubi