Spainish Ambassador Meets Agric Minister Over Food Production

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez, has called on the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong at the Ministry in an effort to strengthen the relationship between Spain and Ghana, particularly in the Agriculture Sector.

During the meeting, Ambassador Gutierrez expressed his country’s keen interest in helping Ghana develop its Poultry and Crop sub-sectors to their full potential and suggested several areas of intervention that could be explored through joint initiatives.

Mr Acheampong, in turn, thanked the Ambassador for Spain’s support and reiterated Ghana’s commitment to deepening its bilateral relations with Spain in crucial areas of Agriculture.

Mr Acheampong also requested the Spanish Government’s assistance in establishing a tomato economic enclave that would supply tomatoes to GB Foods, the Ghanaian Market, and beyond.

He noted that this support would go a long way in solving the problem of tomato shortages in Ghana.

Both parties expressed their willingness to work together to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Spain and Ghana and to promote mutual prosperity and development.

By Vincent Kubi