Harvey Weinstein Jailed 23 Years For Rape

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood film producer, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual offenses.

His trial formed part of the many #MeToo cases that rocked the US sometime back.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Weinstein, it would be recalled, was convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

On February 24 this year, a jury found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

He is 67 years old and his sentencing was done in the New York State Supreme Court.

BY Melvin Tarlue