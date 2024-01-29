Health Minister Inaugurates National Health Laboratory Working Group .To Review And Finalize Laboratory Policy In Ghana

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

In a bid to enhance the quality and effectiveness of healthcare in Ghana, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister for Health, has inaugurated the National Health Laboratory Working Group (NHLWG) tasked with reviewing and finalizing the National Health Laboratory policy formulated in 2013.

The NHLWG comprises key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture represented by the Veterinary Services Department, the Ministry of Trade and Industry represented by the Ghana Standards Authority and Ghana Accreditation Service, as well as the academia and several agencies under the Ministry of Health, namely the FDA, Ghana Health Service, CHAG, GAQHI, and Teaching Hospitals.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr Agyeman Manu emphasized the Terms of Reference for the working group, which include providing advice and expertise to the government on health laboratory matters, amending or developing the National Laboratory Policy and Strategic Plan, and engaging in a policy dialogue with stakeholders to ensure consensus.

He also stressed the importance of promoting the significance of quality laboratory services in the country.

The establishment of the National Health Laboratory Working Group is reflective of the government’s commitment to ensuring excellence in healthcare delivery. Mr Agyeman Manu called upon the committee members to carry out their responsibilities diligently and in the best interest of the nation.

Responding to the Minister, Rev. Prof. Patrick Ferdinand Ayeh-Kumi, Chairman of the Committee, assured the Minister and the entire Ministry that the committee would surpass expectations to achieve universal health coverage in the country. Rev. Prof. Ayeh-Kumi pledged the committee’s dedication to delivering on its mandate and ensuring the provision of top-quality laboratory services to all Ghanaians.

With the inauguration of the National Health Laboratory Working Group, Ghana takes a significant step forward in setting comprehensive health laboratory standards, which will ultimately enhance healthcare outcomes and contribute to the country’s overall development.

By Vincent Kubi