Chairman Wontumi Lands In Manhyia Palace To Face Kumasi Chiefs

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has led a delegation of prominent party members to the Manhyia Palace.

The purpose of their visit is to engage with the Kumasi Traditional Council and address concerns stemming from alleged disparaging comments attributed to him.

Accompanying Chairman Wontumi is esteemed figures, including Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei -Mensah-Bonsu, National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ntim, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Treasurer, Dr. Charles Dwamena, and various other NPP regional executives.

The outcome of the meeting with the traditional council holds potential significance for Chairman Wontumi, whose alleged derogatory remarks against the Asantehene prompted the Kumasi Traditional Council to seek clarification.

The Kumasi Traditional Council, the second-highest decision-making body within the Asante Kingdom, which comprises traditional leaders in the Kumasi metropolitan area, subsequently issued a directive for Chairman Wontumi to appear before them.

This action was prompted by an altercation between Chairman Wontumi and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, during the recent vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti region.

On Thursday, January 22, 2024, the Kumasi Traditional Council directed the NPP, represented by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, to produce Chairman Wontumi for a hearing.

The council seeks clarification and resolution regarding the alleged disparaging comments made by Chairman Wontumi.

The delegation from the NPP hopes that the meeting at the Manhyia Palace will provide an opportunity for Chairman Wontumi to address the concerns raised by the traditional council.

The significance of this meeting cannot be understated, as it has the potential to shape the future relationship between the NPP and the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Both parties are expected to engage in serious dialogue in order to find a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

The outcome of the meeting will determine the course of action regarding the allegations against Chairman Wontumi and may have wider implications for the NPP’s reputation in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP delegation, led by Chairman Wontumi, remains optimistic about the possibility of reaching a favorable resolution through open and honest discussions with the Kumasi Traditional Council.

By Vincent Kubi