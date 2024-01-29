Goodies Awards Is Here

Isaac Abeidu Aidoo, CEO of Goodies Music

Goodies Music, a record label, has disclosed intentions to introduce an awards scheme that will honour individuals who have achieved success in their various disciplines, as well as work to promote the growth of Ghana’s creative industry.

With its wide range of applications, industry professionals view this as a positive move.

The purpose of the Goodies Awards is to honour excellence in a wide range of fields, including sports, events, fashion, music, radio, TV, and arts writing.

Recognising the efforts of people and institutions that have significantly aided in the growth and promotion of the creative arts sector is another goal of the awards scheme.

BEATWAVES learnt that preparations are far advanced to launch the awards scheme at a media and stakeholders event. The launch date and venue would be announced in due course.

The members of the Goodies Awards board, which has not yet been revealed, are well-known figures in Ghanaian entertainment.

The awards would follow a festival format with activities including board meetings, faculty meetings, nominations, press conferences, networking seminar, industry workshop and exhibition, and stakeholders dinner and industry awards leading up to the main event.

The organisers hope to develop an awards programme that cuts across disciplines in order to highlight different facets of the entertainment industry and include components that appeal to a wider audience than simply entertainment enthusiasts.

By George Clifford Owusu