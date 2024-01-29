Roman Fada Cautions Radio Presenters, Others

Roman Fada

Renowned radio host Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, better known by his stage name Roman Fada, has urged his colleagues in the business to advance their abilities in order to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.

The presenter, who is one of the radio hosts that put out great effort to support Ghanaian music and culture via their shows, made a plea to other hosts to utilise their diverse shows to spread the message of peace and harmony among the populace.

He issued a warning to programme managers and radio hosts not to give in to pressure from politicians to utilise their platforms for personal attacks on other people.

He claimed that in terms of influencing the next generation, radio hosts, DJs, and other radio industry professionals had a lot to offer the country.

He exhorted his colleagues to create educational initiatives that would instill the true Ghanaian culture in young people and help them become more disciplined.

Additionally, he counseled aspiring radio hosts to always act with humility if they truly wanted to succeed in Ghana’s radio business.

He disclosed in an interview with BEATWAVES that one of his goals as a radio host is to help young people discover their musical potential.

Roman Fada, who works with two radio stations, is the host of the Drive Time programme on Atinka FM, as well as the host of the morning show on DL 106.9 FM.

The presenter, who has had an amazing career in radio spanning almost two decades, stated that he has worked nonstop to please listeners ever since he started his career as a radio presenter.

He mentioned that he has demonstrated his distinctive presentation style to numerous radio listeners and has been extremely consistent ever since he started his career as a broadcaster.

He has worked with a number of radio stations including Radio Merqury, Sika FM, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu