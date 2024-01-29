Enuonyam, Kweku Teye Collaborate On New Song

Enuonyam and Kweku Teye

Gospel artiste and songwriter, Enuonyam Akuffo, known in the gospel music scene as Enuonyam, has officially released her latest single titled ‘Kyere Me Kwan’ featuring Kweku Teye.

The well-arranged mid-tempo song, written and composed by Kofi Karikari, is a soul-touching inspirational song with good danceable tune and good backing vocals.

The song, which focuses on the need for one to communicate with God in order to develop a deeper relationship with him, is gaining momentum on streaming platforms.

It is aimed at comforting Christians and reminding them that God reigns over everything they are going through.

A natural performer with good stagecraft, Enuonyam believes that collaborating with Kweku Teye will push her brand and image to another level.

The release of this song produced by Reverb Studios, falls in line with Enuonyam’s strategy of using music to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

Enuonyam gained mainstream recognition after releasing her first single titled ‘Changed’ in 2018.

With a vision to bring Jesus to the unreached through her musical abilities, Enuonyam’s creative sensibilities blend tradition with a contemporary and fresh approach, appealing to gospel music fans of all ages.