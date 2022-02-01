Hisense Grabs 2 Top Awards

An official of Hisense (middle) receiving a citation accompanying the awards

LEADING ELECTRONIC company Hisense Ghana Limited ended 2021 on a very high note picking two top awards at the 3rd Corporate Ghana Awards.

The good works of the multiple award winning company earned Hisense the Electronic Company Of the Year and the Electronic brand of the Year Awards at the prestigious gala event in Accra recently.

“This Award was in recognition of your great contribution to Ghana’s development. You have made giant strides in contribution to your section.

“On this day December 23, 2021, we confer on you the 2021 Electronic brand of the year as well as the Electronic Company of the year awards,” citations accompanying the honours stated.

According to the highly dedicated management of Hisense, the double honour was in recognition of the company’s hard work in the year under review.

“Indeed, this will go a long way to encourage us to continue with our good works,” a release by Hisense Ghana Limited stated.

The release added “We at Hisense are honored by the recognition, we promise to go the extra mile in the discharge of our duties in 2022 and beyond. We promise to give our numerous customers our best shots.”