Hitz FM Set To Host ‘Rep Ur Jersey’

Ghana’s finest entertainment radio station, Hitz 103.9 FM comes off with the ‘Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey’ on June 10 at the Aviation Social Centre.

The day will see individuals and groups battle in games such as a 5-aside football tournament, snooker, basketball, video games for both men/women and exclusive music bash from celebrities, while lots of prizes will be won.

The Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey event has over the years stamped a niche for itself as a major congregation point for soccer fans to associate with and have fun.

Entry to this stirring event is free for all – starting at noon till late at night.

The event will witness Real Madrid fans leading the charge with fans of AC Milan, and Manchester City against Inter Milan fans supported by Chelsea, Benfica and Napoli fans.

Hitz FM crew and other presenters from Joy FM, Asempa FM, and Adom FM will grace the event.

Rep Ur Jersey is powered by Hitz 103.9 FM, sponsored by DStv with support from Joy Sports, and MyJoyOnline.