HoodTalk Music Festival For September 2

A scene from the launch

The DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub has officially launched the maiden edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival Road Show at the Wan-Shi Event Center in Accra.

Dignitaries that graced the event included some members of the diplomatic corps, government functionaries, representatives from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and key industry players.

A Youth Summit, Fashion Show, Arts Exhibition, and Mentorship Sessions will all be part of the HoodTalk Music Festival in several Ghanaian cities.

According to information obtained by BEATWAVES, the inaugural HoodTalk Music Festival will kick off on September 2, 2023, at Kingdom Gardens in Ashiyie, Accra.

The organisers disclosed that a number of activities have been planned that will use music and the arts to empower and encourage African youth.

After the maiden musical concert, similar ones will take place in the country on Saturday September 23, 2023, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, Northern Region; Saturday October 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region; Saturday October 28, at the Gyandu Park in the Western Region; and Saturday November 18, at the Ho Sports Stadium.

The major musical event in Black Star Square in Accra, on December 9, 2023, which will feature some of Ghana’s best performers, will serve as the culmination of the musical road show.

In a speech that was read on his behalf, Chief Oskar Christopher Ibru, the Chairman of the DreamChild Foundation, stated: “In keeping with the dream of strengthening and empowering the children of Africa, DreamChild focuses on providing adequate healthcare, education, and other support services, especially to deprived communities.

“This year, we worked with Virtual Hub to bring together music lovers from around the world to discuss their problems and work toward a shared goal.”

Patron of the DreamChild Foundation, Mr. PaaKwesi Holbrook-Smith, stated at the event’s launch that “Our aim is to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five pediatric clinics, equipment for the clinics, and to organise five regional HoodTalk Musical Festivals in five regions before the end of 2023.”

In a remark that was read on his behalf, Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, the UNESCO Representative to Ghana, said the festival was in line with their mission to use music as a tool for social change.

Mr. Diallo praised the DreamChild Foundation for their commitment and creative strategy in using music as a platform to highlight pressing issues that concern Ghana’s youth.

By George Clifford Owusu