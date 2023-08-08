Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 Launched

Shatta Wale (right) speaking to the media at the event

The much awaited seventh edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), which is expected to take place in October in London this year, has officially been launched in Accra.

Numerous members of the music industry, including some of the past award winners, were present at the launch ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel last Friday.

The awards, organized by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, was created to recognise and honour the accomplishments of Ghanaian musicians and to promote Ghanaian music on the global music scene.

The nominees for all 40 categories for this year’s event were revealed during the launch.

Six well-known artistes, including rapper Sarkodie, Afrobeat musician King Promise, Piesie Esther, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale, were nominated in the Artiste of the Year category, according to the nominees list.

Best Male Artiste, Best Female Artiste, Best Highlife Artiste, Best Afrobeat Artiste, Best Song of the Year, Artiste of the Year, and UK-based Best Gospel Song were among the categories in which the candidates were revealed.

Joseph Matthew, Perez Musik, Medikal, Eno Barony, Epixode, Akwaboah Jr., Diana Hamilton, KiDi, and DJ Azonto are a few of the well-known nominees.

The night witnessed performances from acts such as Epixode, Keche, Lasmid, FBS, Perez Music among others.

Speaking at the event’s launch, GMA-UK’s Head of Events, Kwesi Ernest, said that the awards was created to give Ghanaian artistes access to a global marketplace where they can collaborate with other international artistes, learn about music trends, sell their music, and gain other advantages.

“The Ghana Music Awards is an awards programme that seeks to support and advance the growth of the Ghanaian music industry through the establishment of an open market for intense collaborations such as marketing opportunities and numerous benefits to be reaped by Ghanaian musicians in the UK,” he stated.

Kwesi Ernest continued, “The awards programme is also to recognise the industrious artistes in the yearunder review who have produced notable music videos and trending songs that sparked public interest and whole-class entertainment.”

By Prince FiifiYorke