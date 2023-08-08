Krachi East NDC Candidate Donates Mathematical Sets To BECE Candidates

In a bid to support the education sector and promote academic excellence, Nelson Kofi Djabba, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East of the Oti Region, has donated 1,700 mathematical sets to candidates preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the constituency.

He also presented sanitary pads to all the female candidates writing the examination.

The gesture, aimed at ensuring that the candidates have the necessary learning resources, was received with gratitude by the education directorate.

The BECE, scheduled to take place from August 7 to August 11, 2023, is an important examination for students in their final year of basic education. The mathematical sets will assist the candidates in successfully writing the exams.

During the presentation, Nelson Djabba emphasized the importance of dedication and focus in achieving success. He urged the candidates to seize the opportunity and put their best effort into their studies. Additionally, he advised them to stay away from distractions that would hinder their academic progress.

The Krachi East Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Madam Georgina Mensah, expressed her appreciation to the parliamentarian for his support.

She acknowledged the timely intervention and commended his commitment to improving education in the municipality. Madam Mensah assured that the mathematical sets would be distributed efficiently to alleviate the financial burden on parents and guardians.

In recognition of the hard work and dedication of teachers, each beneficiary student received ball pens to be used for the writing of the examination and teachers as well supervisors freshed as a token of appreciation. This gesture aimed to boost the teachers’ morale as they prepare the candidates for the upcoming examinations.

The donation was met with joy and gratitude from both the students and staff. Achegiba Emmanuella, representing the students, expressed their gratitude to Nelson Kofi Djabba for his kind gesture. She emphasized that the donation served as motivation for the students to work diligently and excel in the examination.

This act of generosity by Nelson Kofi Djabba is not only a commendable effort towards improving education but also a demonstration of his commitment to empowering school children in the Krachi East constituency. It serves as an example for other political candidates and stakeholders to support the education sector for the betterment of society.