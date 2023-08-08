Fred Nuamah Forced To Withdraw From Ayawaso West NDC Race

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo

Movie producer, Fred Nuamah has withdrawn from the Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries, throwing his support behind his colleague and fellow moviemaker, John Dumelo.

Nuamah’s previous announcement of his intention to contest in the primaries, after Dumelo had also declared, included a claim that Dumelo had blessed him to contest in that particular constituency, which Dumelo later denied.

Sources said Nuamah was prevailed to step down for Dumelo since allowing the actor to go unopposed was the condition given before he abandoned his SALL ambition for Fred Agbenyo in the Oti region.

However, as Nuamah withdrew from the race, he emphasized his belief in the importance of the NDC presenting a unified front for the 2024 general elections, prioritizing the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project.

In his official statement, Nuamah stated that his decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, without any external influence.

He expressed his gratitude to his supporters at the branch, ward, and constituency levels for their unwavering support, dedication, and affection, stating that he cherished every moment of their interactions, and admired the grassroots enthusiasm in their pursuit of seeing the NDC and former President John Mahama reclaim political power for the betterment of Ghana’s people.

Nuamah concluded by offering his full support to Dumelo, urging his supporters across all levels of the party in Ayawaso West Wuogon caucus to rally behind him and provide him with needed support.

He emphasized that, together with a renewed sense of togetherness, they could secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift the nation from its current state.

Below is his full statement…

I am writing to formally notify the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National

Democratic Congress (NDC) about my decision to withdraw from the Ayawaso West-Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries. This decision was personal and was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, without any external influence.

I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country.

In light of my withdrawal, I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency.

I urge all my supporters across all levels of the party in the constituency to rally behind John Dumelo and provide him with needed support. Together, with a renewed sense of togetherness, we can secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift our nation from its current state.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my numerous supporters at the branch, ward, and constituency levels for their unwavering support, dedication, and affection. I cherish every moment of our interactions and admire the enthusiasm of our grassroots in their pursuit of seeing the NDC and former President John Mahama reclaim political power to better the lives of the good people of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi