NPP Urges Presidential Aspirants To Avoid Misleading Statements On Voter Register

Stephen Ntim – National Chairman of NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on all presidential aspirants contesting on its platform to refrain from spreading misinformation and creating negative perceptions about the party’s voter register ahead of the upcoming special electoral college.

The NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee has expressed concerns over certain commentaries circulating on electronic and social media platforms that have the potential to mislead the public.

The committee has been working closely with the presidential aspirants, their representatives, and other stakeholders to ensure a transparent and accurate electoral process.

To facilitate transparency, the Provisional Voters Register has been shared with all aspirants and interested parties, allowing them to identify any potential errors for correction.

The committee has expressed gratitude for the inputs received from various individuals and groups across the country in this regard.

The committee acknowledges that references made in the media to a purported letter from the campaign team of some aspirants could be one of the inputs received from interested parties.

They have emphasized the importance of displaying the National Elections Voters list in advance, which provides an opportunity for people to protest their exclusion or raise objections to incorrect or duplicate names.

By releasing the register to all relevant parties, including the Presidential Elections Committee, the General Secretary has taken measures to prevent disputes related to albums, which have been a contentious issue in the party’s past elections.

The committee is committed to avoiding any such disputes in the current contest.

In response to the concerns raised, the Presidential Elections Committee assures the public that it is dedicated not only to producing a credible voter register but also to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election process.

The committee continues to welcome inputs from interested individuals and party members.

The committee urged all stakeholders to send their concerns, contributions, and observations to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee at the NPP Headquarters.

William Yamoah, Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, expressed gratitude for the continued cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders in this important electoral process.

With just a few weeks left until the special electoral college election, it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize transparency and accuracy to maintain public trust and confidence in the electoral system.

By Vincent Kubi